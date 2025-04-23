UN Secretary General Guterres strongly condemns Pahalgam attack

10:47





The Secretary-General strongly condemns the armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, in which at least 28 people were killed, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said. Guterres offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. The Secretary-General stresses attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances, Dujarric said. -- PTI

