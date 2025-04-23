HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UN Secretary General Guterres strongly condemns Pahalgam attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
10:47
image
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the armed attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances. 

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, in which at least 28 people were killed, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said. Guterres offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. The Secretary-General stresses attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances, Dujarric said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam
LIVE! Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam

Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi
Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support
Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support

US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'
'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'

A Pune businessman was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, his daughter recounted the horrific incident. The family was cowering in fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD