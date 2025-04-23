'Today, Muslims of J-K are saying enough is enough'

15:08

Rahul Akul's relative was asked if he was a Hindu and then shot





Rahul Akul (pictured alongside), a relative of the Pahalgam terror attack victim Atul Mone, says, "I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu."

Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Today, if a militant asks (tourists) what is your religion, it means that Pakistan sponsored militants have attacked our humanity and Kashmiriyat, and perhaps this is the reason why the Muslims of J&K, a Muslim majority state, have stood up against the militants and said that enough is enough... Earlier, muslims were often accused of giving shelter to such militants. But today, they have shown that they are against such militants. I appeal to everyone to avoid the work of dividing the population. We should instead focus on the positive message given by the Muslims of Kashmir that they are with our Hindu brothers and sisters who were killed and are against the militants."