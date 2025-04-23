HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Today, Muslims of J-K are saying enough is enough'

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
15:08
Rahul Akul's relative was asked if he was a Hindu and then shot
Rahul Akul's relative was asked if he was a Hindu and then shot
Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Today, if a militant asks (tourists) what is your religion, it means that Pakistan sponsored militants have attacked our humanity and Kashmiriyat, and perhaps this is the reason why the Muslims of J&K, a Muslim majority state, have stood up against the militants and said that enough is enough... Earlier, muslims were often accused of giving shelter to such militants. But today, they have shown that they are against such militants. I appeal to everyone to avoid the work of dividing the population. We should instead focus on the positive message given by the Muslims of Kashmir that they are with our Hindu brothers and sisters who were killed and are against the militants." 

Read: 'Terrorists targeted male tourists, asked their religion'

Rahul Akul (pictured alongside), a relative of the Pahalgam terror attack victim Atul Mone, says, "I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Today, Muslims of J-K are saying enough is enough'
LIVE! 'Today, Muslims of J-K are saying enough is enough'

Scared tourists flee Kashmir, airlines increase flights
Scared tourists flee Kashmir, airlines increase flights

Thousands of tourists have begun leaving Kashmir after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, prompting authorities to arrange for their safe return. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the exodus, while the Civil...

'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'

'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu...

Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife
Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, just two months after his wedding. Dwivedi was on a vacation with his wife and family when the incident occurred. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD