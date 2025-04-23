HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Time for national unity: RSS leader after Pahalgam attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
20:10
A top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town and called for harshest punishment to the perpetrators.
  
Sunil Ambekar, national publicity in-charge of the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation, called for national solidarity in response to the deadly assault.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly holiday-makers from other states. As many as 6 of the deceased hailed from Maharashtra.

"It is a highly condemnable incident. The reported identification of victims based on religion before the attack is particularly disturbing and deeply concerning," Ambekar asserted.

"People should set aside their differences and unite as this is a matter of national importance. The nation must stand together in such times," he emphasised.

Ambekar called for a strong response to the dastardly act and harshest punishment to the perpetrators.

"Those responsible must face the harshest punishment, and strict action should be taken against the perpetrators. I believe the Union government is taking appropriate steps in this direction," noted the senior RSS functionary.

 He stressed on the need for comprehensive support to the victims.

"The state should ensure all necessary provisions are made for those affected by the attack," Ambekar  affirmed. -- PTI 

LIVE! 5.5L mosques to give...: Muslim bodies on Pahalgam attack
LIVE! 5.5L mosques to give...: Muslim bodies on Pahalgam attack

Pahalgam attack: Modi chairs key cabinet meet on security
Pahalgam attack: Modi chairs key cabinet meet on security

Shah briefed the prime minister on the attack and discussed the measures to be taken in its aftermath.

SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband
SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband

'Let his soul rest in peace...We should all be proud of him in every way. And we will make him proud in every way'

Pahalgam ponywallah died trying to save tourists: Omar
Pahalgam ponywallah died trying to save tourists: Omar

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old pony ride operator, was killed while trying to protect tourists from terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists. The attack claimed...

'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'
'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

