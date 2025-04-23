Time for national unity: RSS leader after Pahalgam attack

20:10

A top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town and called for harshest punishment to the perpetrators.

Sunil Ambekar, national publicity in-charge of the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation, called for national solidarity in response to the deadly assault.





Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly holiday-makers from other states. As many as 6 of the deceased hailed from Maharashtra.





"It is a highly condemnable incident. The reported identification of victims based on religion before the attack is particularly disturbing and deeply concerning," Ambekar asserted.





"People should set aside their differences and unite as this is a matter of national importance. The nation must stand together in such times," he emphasised.





Ambekar called for a strong response to the dastardly act and harshest punishment to the perpetrators.





"Those responsible must face the harshest punishment, and strict action should be taken against the perpetrators. I believe the Union government is taking appropriate steps in this direction," noted the senior RSS functionary.





He stressed on the need for comprehensive support to the victims.





"The state should ensure all necessary provisions are made for those affected by the attack," Ambekar affirmed. -- PTI