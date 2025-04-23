This is a direct attack on the Indian State: Congress

17:37

Protests in Srinagar





Addressing a press conference, Kharge said a meeting of Congress Working Committee will be held in the national capital on Thursday and the government should hold all-party meeting on national security.





"This is a direct attack on the Indian State. The entire nation is in shock. A Pakistani terrorist organization has claimed responsibility. We must give a befitting response. We are all one and we will fight. There should not be claims without doing or without properly managing and finger-pointing. We urge the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists. It has been almost 22 hours now," he said. The Congress leader said the government must do everything possible to maintain tourists' confidence in the security arrangements of Jammu and Kashmir.





"The Amarnath Yatra is about to begin in a few days, and every year, lakhs of tourists take part in it. Earlier there have been such attacks in the Yatra also. So the Yatris should be protected well and security should be tightened," he said.





Kharge said the terror attack is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of the country. "The dastardly killing of innocent, unsuspecting tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday around 2:30 PM has deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened us all. The Congress unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms," he said.





"Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, this is among the most brazen and outrageous attempt by terrorists and separatist forces. We firmly reiterate, those who murder unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human," he added.





Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Pradesh Congress Committee President, and other senior leaders of the party. -- ANI

