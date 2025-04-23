HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
There were no security forces near Bisaran meadow

Wed, 23 April 2025
Security forces arrive at Bisaran meadow. Pic: ANI
In the aftermath of the terror strike at Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead, authorities are working on a plan to fill the security "vacuum" with a permanent deployment of army and paramilitary forces in the mountains overlooking the tourist destination in the Kashmir valley.

Officials in the security establishment told PTI that a realignment of the security forces was also required ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which begins July 3.

There are no security forces in the immediate vicinity of the meadows of the Bisaran Valley which is ringed by dense forests. The nearest is a unit of the 3rd battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army and a company of the 116th battalion of the CRPF, the sources said. It takes time for the troops to reach this place from their locations, which are as far as 10-11 km, to the Bisaran area that is only approachable on foot or on horseback, they said. 

The security forces usually patrol the peaks and control access to them and the meadows from the ground by deploying check posts in the Kashmir valley. 

The security agencies are now planning to readjust the deployment of troops so that they can be based closer to the Bisaran Valley area and also secure the rear of the forests so that any terrorist movement is kept under check. 

A plan of action is being prepared following the high-level security meetings that have been chaired by the Union home minister in Delhi and in Srinagar in the wake of the terrorist attack. 

The final contours of a re-aligned security grid in the Kashmir Valley will be finalised over the next few days and this will definitely include better securing the Pahalgam area, a senior security officer said. 

The Amarnath Yatra sees a huge civilian movement in the Kashmir valley and hence the deployment will see a change this time to ensure foolproof security for the pilgrims and the locals, he said. 

Terrorists struck at the prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals. PTI

