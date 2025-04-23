'Terrorists asked his name, then shot bhaiya in the head'

11:45

The body of the one of the tourists killed in Pahalgam





Shubham was married on February 12, just two months earlier. Tragically, his trip turned into a nightmare. Speaking to ANI, his cousin, Saurabh Dwivedi, alleged that the terrorist started firing after asking the names of the individuals and was shot in the head.





"Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals... We have received information that the body will be released after 2-3 days after completing all the procedures..." he said.





In another case, Dilip Desale, a resident of Panvel, Maharashtra, was also one of the victims of the terror attack, which claimed his life. Condemning the attack, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur said, "The tragic and horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir should be strongly condemned... Dilip Desale, a resident of New Panvel, has died in the firing..."





Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman cut short their visit to foreign nations in the wake of a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.





PM Modi was on state visit to Saudi Arabia, while Sitharaman was on her official visit to the US and Peru. The attack has claimed the lives of several tourists, including a young Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who had recently married, Prashant Satpathy, an Accounts Officer from Odisha and Shailesh Kadatiya from Surat.





Prashant was killed in the attack, leaving his family with no information about his wife and young son, who were travelling with him. He had gone for a short vacation to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son.





Speaking to reporters, his elder brother, Susanta Satpathy, recalled the moment when the family received the heart-wrenching news. "We received the information around 3 PM... When we called the toll-free number, they just informed us about the death of my younger brother. I have no information about my younger brother's wife or my nephew, where they are. Additional DSP has contacted me... He (Prashant Satpathy) worked as Accounts Officer..." said Susanta Satpathy, elder brother of the deceased.





Meanwhile, Shailesh Bhai Himmat Bhai Kadatiya, a 44-year-old, was killed in the attack, while his wife and children survived and are currently safe. He was on a trip with his wife and two children when the gunfire erupted on Tuesday, killing him and injuring several others.

The terror attack that swept through Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday has left behind grieving families in various cities across the country, including Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Shubham Dwivedi, a newlywed who had gone to Kashmir with his wife for a short vacation, was among the civilians killed in the attack.