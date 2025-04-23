HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sitharaman cuts short US, Peru visit

Wed, 23 April 2025
Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the United States and Peru and will depart for India at the earliest, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Sitharaman arrived in the US on Sunday for a six-day visit, after which she was scheduled to travel to Peru for a five-day trip.

'Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the USA-Peru. She is taking the earliest available flight back to India to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time,' the finance ministry said in a post on X.

This comes as 26 people were killed after terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday. Most of those killed were tourists.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Vehicle checks near Pahalgam after the terror attack. Photograph: Reuters

LIVE! Modi holds meet with NSA, foreign minister

26 killed as Lashkar offshoot targets tourists in J-K

Terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support

US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

Modi cuts short Saudi visit after J-K terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Tuesday night following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi, who held bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...

Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to review the security situation in Kashmir following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, including tourists. Shah chaired a high-level meeting of security...

