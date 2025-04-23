Shinde heads to Srinagar to bring back Maha tourists from JK

20:02

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday left for Srinagar to expedite the process of bringing back state tourists stuck in Kashmir, an official said.

Several tourists from the state are stuck in the Union Territory after the terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack claimed the lives of 26 persons, mostly tourists.





Shinde himself going to Kashmir is likely to expedite the process of bringing back the tourists, his office said in a statement.





He left for Srinagar in a private aircraft, it said.





Shinde will meet the stranded tourists, assess the local situation and supervise the logistics related to their return, official sources said. -- PTI