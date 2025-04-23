HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex reclaims 80,000-level on global markets rally

Wed, 23 April 2025
10:19
In other news: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday driven by a sharp rally in global markets and foreign fund inflows.

Buying in blue-chip IT stocks also added to investors' optimism. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 658.96 points to 80,254.55 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 192.05 points to 24,359.30. From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech surged over 6 per cent after the firm posted an 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,307 crore for March quarter 2024-25, mainly on account of large deals with a total contract value of about Rs 25,500 crore. 

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Maruti were also among major gainers. Eternal, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

LIVE! 'Terrorists targeted non-Muslims, were dressed like cops'
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support
US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'
A Pune businessman was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, his daughter recounted the horrific incident. The family was cowering in fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale,...

