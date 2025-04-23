Sensex reclaims 80,000-level on global markets rally

10:19





Buying in blue-chip IT stocks also added to investors' optimism. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 658.96 points to 80,254.55 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 192.05 points to 24,359.30. From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech surged over 6 per cent after the firm posted an 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,307 crore for March quarter 2024-25, mainly on account of large deals with a total contract value of about Rs 25,500 crore.





Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Maruti were also among major gainers. Eternal, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

In other news: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday driven by a sharp rally in global markets and foreign fund inflows.