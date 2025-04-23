HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
See: The men who killed 26 people in Pahalgam

Wed, 23 April 2025
13:29
Security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir. The men, all three Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. 

They had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror related incidents in Poonch. The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said. From the pencil sketches, in black and white, they appear to be young and have beards. 

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon. PTI

TOP STORIES

Namesakes were both in Pahalgam; 1 left early, 1 died
LIVE! Namesakes were both in Pahalgam; 1 left early, 1 died

This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu...

'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'

'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

Modi meets top officials, Shah visits scene of attack
Modi meets top officials, Shah visits scene of attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Non-locals will not be allowed to settle in J-K, says TRF
Non-locals will not be allowed to settle in J-K, says TRF

"More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Jammu & Kashmir. These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then begin to act as if they own the land....

