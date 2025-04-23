HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rs 20L reward announced for info on Pahalgam attack terrorists

Wed, 23 April 2025
21:45
Police on Wednesday announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of tourists in a Pahalgam resort of Jammu and Kashmir.
   
Twenty-six people, including 24 tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The dead included two foreigners and as many locals.
 
"Any information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in this cowardly act shall be rewarded Rs 20 lakh," Anantnag police said in a post on its official X handle.
 
The identity of the informer shall be kept a secret, the police added.
 
Earlier in the day, security agencies released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack.

