Repatriation drags down net FDI to $1.5 billion in Apr-Feb: RBI

Wed, 23 April 2025
Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country declined sharply to $1.5 billion during April 2024-February 2025 from $11.5 billion in the same period a year ago due to higher repatriation and outward FDI from India.

However, gross FDI into India remained elevated, with 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to $75.1 billion in April 2024-February 2025. It was $65.2 billion in April 2023-February 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. 

The State of the Economy report in the April 2025 bulletin noted that Singapore was the largest source of equity inflows with a share of 29.8 per cent, followed by Mauritius and the US. Manufacturing sector accounted for the highest share (24.1 per cent) of FDI inflows, followed by financial services and electricity. 

Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $48.9 billion during the 11-month period of 2024-25. It was up from $40.7 billion in April 2023-February 2024, RBI data showed. Overseas investments made by Indian firms (outward FDI) rose sharply to $24.8 billion in April 2024-February 2025 from $13 billion a year ago. Globally, the US remains the most favoured destination for inward FDI and is the second largest destination for overseas direct investment (ODI) from India in recent years. Moreover, multinationals have been redirecting their investment plans to the US, influenced by recent policy announcements, it said.


-- Abhijit Lele/Business Standard

