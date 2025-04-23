Pahalgam attack: Rajnath Singh cancels Ladakh visit

17:58

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cancelled his two-day scheduled visit to Ladakh in view of the situation arising out of the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Singh was to visit Ladakh on April 25 and 26.

The defence minister cancelled his upcoming visit to Ladkah, sources said.

Twenty-six civilians were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday in an attack that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad.

On Wednesday, Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a nearly two-and-half-hour meeting that was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. -- PTI