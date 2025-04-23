Pahalgam attack: J-K parties back call for shutdown today

00:24

Cops keep vigil at a check point after terrorists attack in Pahalgam/Reuters





Supporting the bandh call, the ruling National Conference said, "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the 'hartal' called by religious and social leaders is a complete success."





Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples' Conference president Sajad Lone announced support for the bandh call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association, while Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also called for a shutdown on Wednesday.





"The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam," Mehbooba said on X.





She said this isn't just an attack on a select few, "it is an attack on all of us".





"We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents," Mufti added.





Lone, the Peoples' Conference chief, also supported the shutdown call.





"I appeal to people of Kashmir to express their outrage in whatever form against the brutal killings in Pahalgam. I personally support a shutdown by business and travel associations and silent protests across all villages and towns," he said. -- PTI

