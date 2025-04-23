HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam attack: Govt calls all-party meeting tomorrow

Wed, 23 April 2025
22:17
The government will be calling an all-party meeting on Thursday in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, official sources said.
   
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair it, they said.
 
Home Minister Amit Shah and Singh are speaking to leaders of various parties on the issue, the sources said.
 
Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had demanded that the government should convene a meeting of all parties over the issue.
 
Singh is expected to brief leaders of different parties on the brutal terror attack targeting tourists that left at least 26 persons dead.
 
On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the biggest terror attack targeting civilians in a long spell of time. -- PTI

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

Police also announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome killings.

Reciting Islamic verse 'Kalma' saved the life of Assam University Professor Debasish Bhattacharya by a whisker from the terrorists' bullets in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where he was holidaying with his family.

'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

