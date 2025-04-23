Pahalgam attack: EaseMyTrip announces free rescheduling of flights till April 30

13:20

Pic: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters





"To ensure flexibility, we have extended free change and cancellation waivers for all bookings made on or before April 22, applicable for travel up to April 30. In light of the ongoing situation in Srinagar, we at EaseMyTrip are fully committed to supporting our customers who are travelling to or from Srinagar. We understand the uncertainty this situation may cause and are here to minimise any inconvenience to your travel plans," Pitti posted on X.





"Additionally, we are coordinating closely with airlines and local authorities and will share regular updates. Your safety and convenience remain our top priorities," he added.









Pic: A tourist awaits transportation to go to leave Srinagar.

Following the cancellation of several tourist bookings in the Kashmir Valley after the Pahalgam Terror attack, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti announced on Wednesday that they have extended free rescheduling and cancellation waivers for all bookings until April 30.