HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pahalgam attack: EaseMyTrip announces free rescheduling of flights till April 30

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
13:20
Pic: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters
Pic: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters
Following the cancellation of several tourist bookings in the Kashmir Valley after the Pahalgam Terror attack, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti announced on Wednesday that they have extended free rescheduling and cancellation waivers for all bookings until April 30.

"To ensure flexibility, we have extended free change and cancellation waivers for all bookings made on or before April 22, applicable for travel up to April 30. In light of the ongoing situation in Srinagar, we at EaseMyTrip are fully committed to supporting our customers who are travelling to or from Srinagar. We understand the uncertainty this situation may cause and are here to minimise any inconvenience to your travel plans," Pitti posted on X.

"Additionally, we are coordinating closely with airlines and local authorities and will share regular updates. Your safety and convenience remain our top priorities," he added.


Pic: A tourist awaits transportation to go to leave Srinagar.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Namesakes were both in Pahalgam; 1 left early, 1 died
LIVE! Namesakes were both in Pahalgam; 1 left early, 1 died

This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu...

'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'

'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

Modi meets top officials, Shah visits scene of attack
Modi meets top officials, Shah visits scene of attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Non-locals will not be allowed to settle in J-K, says TRF
Non-locals will not be allowed to settle in J-K, says TRF

"More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Jammu & Kashmir. These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then begin to act as if they own the land....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD