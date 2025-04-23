HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Omar calls for special cabinet meeting to discuss attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
Traders in Srinagar protest the horrific attack. Pic: Umar Ganie
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the Pahalgam terror strike, officials said. 

The meeting will discuss the impact of the devastating strike on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, which was gearing up for the peak summer season, they said. Tourism is the mainstay of the economy in Kashmir, the officials pointed out. The government may call for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis, they said.

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow dubbed 'mini Switzerland' near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. It is the worst attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019 when 40 CRPF personnel were killed. PTI

LIVE! 'Today, Muslims of J-K are saying enough is enough'
Scared tourists flee Kashmir, airlines increase flights
Thousands of tourists have begun leaving Kashmir after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, prompting authorities to arrange for their safe return. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the exodus, while the Civil...

'We have no option but to strike back'
'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu...

Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife
Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, just two months after his wedding. Dwivedi was on a vacation with his wife and family when the incident occurred. The...

