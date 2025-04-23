HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
11:05
Lieutenant Vinay Narwal
Lieutenant Vinay Narwal
The Indian Navy condoles the death of its officer: "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief. The #IndianNavy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others that lost their lives in this heinous act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured."

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Narwal had recently married and was on leave, enjoying a short vacation in Kashmir. Defence officials confirmed that the 26-year-old officer, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19. 

Narwal's neighbour Naresh Bansal said the officer had recently got married. "After the marriage, everyone was celebrating and in a happy mood. And now suddenly this sad news comes," he said about the terror attack incident. 

Another neighbour Seema recalled that there were grand celebrations at his home and not just the Narwal family, but the entire neighbourhood was celebrating after the wedding. She told reporters in Karnal that Narwal did his engineering and later cleared the exams to became an officer in the Indian Navy. 

"They were planning a honeymoon in Switzerland, but decided to go to Kashmir instead taking into account the leave he had...We can't imagine what his family is going through," she said. "....We saw videos where a girl was crying and pleading with the terrorists to kill her too but they told her they were sparing her so that she can tell (PM Narendra) Modi what happened," she said without elaborating.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam
LIVE! Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam

Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi
Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support
Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support

US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'
'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'

A Pune businessman was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, his daughter recounted the horrific incident. The family was cowering in fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD