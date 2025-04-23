HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi holds meet with NSA, foreign minister

Wed, 23 April 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the New Delhi airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.

Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time.  -- PTI

26 killed as Lashkar offshoot targets tourists in J-K
26 killed as Lashkar offshoot targets tourists in J-K

Terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support
Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support

US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

Modi cuts short Saudi visit after J-K terror attack
Modi cuts short Saudi visit after J-K terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Tuesday night following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi, who held bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...

Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting
Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to review the security situation in Kashmir following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, including tourists. Shah chaired a high-level meeting of security...

