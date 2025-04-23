Modi holds meet with NSA, foreign minister

08:44

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the New Delhi airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.



Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time. -- PTI