HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi chairs CCS meeting over Pahalgam terror attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
19:00
image
The Cabinet Committee on Security met in New Delhi on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed at least 26 people and injured several others.
   
Besides the prime minister, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 
Sitharaman is on her way back from the United States after she cut short her official visit.
 
Prime Minister Modi returned early Wednesday from Saudi Arabia. He held a meeting at the airport soon after his arrival where he discussed the J-K terror attack with Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry was also part of the meeting.
 
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Baisaran in Pahalgam, the site where terrorists struck on Tuesday evening, as well as the hospital where some of the injured were being treated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Encounter in J-K's Kulgam day after Pahalgam attack
LIVE! Encounter in J-K's Kulgam day after Pahalgam attack

SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband
SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband

'Let his soul rest in peace...We should all be proud of him in every way. And we will make him proud in every way'

'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'
'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

Pahalgam happened because Muslims are mistreated: Vadra
Pahalgam happened because Muslims are mistreated: Vadra

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has triggered a row with his comments suggesting that non-Muslims were attacked in Pahalgam because terrorists feel Muslims are being "mistreated" in the country. The BJP has accused...

List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack
List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack

All 26 victims were men.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD