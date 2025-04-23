Lt. Narwal's wife bids tearful goodbye; married 1 week

16:06





A neighbour of the Narwals said there were grand celebrations at his home and not just the Narwal family, but the entire neighbourhood was celebrating after the wedding.





She told reporters in Karnal that Narwal did his engineering and later cleared the exams to became an officer in the Indian Navy.





"They were planning a honeymoon in Switzerland, but decided to go to Kashmir instead taking into account the leave he had. We can't imagine what his family is going through," she said. "We saw videos where a girl was crying and pleading with the terrorists to kill her too but they told her they were sparing her so that she can tell (PM Narendra) Modi what happened," she said without elaborating.

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's wife bids an emotional farewell to her husband, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The couple got married on April 16. He was 26 years old.