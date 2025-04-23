HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

K'taka CM announces Rs 10 lakh to kin of those killed in Pahalgam attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
22:44
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, he also spoke to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack, over the phone and expressed his condolences.

Two people from Karnataka are among those who were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The CM spoke to Pallavi, wife of Manjunath Rao of Shivamogga, and Sujatha, wife of Bharat Bhushan of Mathikere in Bengaluru, and expressed his condolences, his office said in a statement.

Bharath Bhushan was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared. Manjunath Rao, a realtor, was also killed in the presence of his wife and son.

Bodies of the deceased accompanied by their family members are expected to arrive in the state during the early hours on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said more than 40 Kannadigas who had gone to Kashmir have been stranded due to the terrorist attack, and he instructed the authorities to arrange a special flight to bring all of them safely back to the state.

"More than 40 Kannadigas who had gone on a trip to Kashmir are stranded due to the terrorist attack, and I have instructed the authorities to arrange a special flight to bring all of them safely back to their state. Our government has taken action with the resolve to bring every Kannadiga back to the state safely. No one needs to worry," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Urging all those from the state who are now in Jammu and Kashmir to remain calm, he said the Karnataka government has swiftly deployed teams and sent Minister Santosh Lad to assist on the ground.
"For any help, please call 112 -- our officers are working with J&K authorities to ensure your safety and immediate support. We are with you. Your well-being is our utmost priority," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pahalgam: India acts tough against Pak, takes 5 big actions
Pahalgam: India acts tough against Pak, takes 5 big actions

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

5-7 terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre, trained in Pak
5-7 terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre, trained in Pak

Police also announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome killings.

LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Govt calls all-party meeting tomorrow
LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Govt calls all-party meeting tomorrow

Recited 'Kalma': How Pahalgam survivor escaped terrorists
Recited 'Kalma': How Pahalgam survivor escaped terrorists

Reciting Islamic verse 'Kalma' saved the life of Assam University Professor Debasish Bhattacharya by a whisker from the terrorists' bullets in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where he was holidaying with his family.

'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'

'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD