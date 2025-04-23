HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IG-led NIA team en route to Pahalgam

Wed, 23 April 2025
10:22
A security personnel stands guard at Pahalgam
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by an inspector general has been sent to terror-hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday. 

The team is en route to Pahalgam where it would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday's dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were killed, the sources said. 

The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty. -- PTI

LIVE! 'Terrorists targeted non-Muslims, were dressed like cops'
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support
US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'
A Pune businessman was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, his daughter recounted the horrific incident. The family was cowering in fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale,...

