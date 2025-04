15:51

The IAF in solidarity with one of their brothers. "All air warriors of the Indian Air Force mourn the loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief. The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured," the IAF posts on X with this picture of the corporal alongside.