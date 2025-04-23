HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HDFC Bank's market capitalisation tops Rs 15 trillion

Wed, 23 April 2025
12:21
In a first, HDFC Bank's market capitalisation tops Rs 15 trillion Samie Modak23 April HDFC Bank crossed the 15-trillion market capitalisation mark for the first time on Tuesday, becoming only the third Indian company to achieve this milestone. 

The Mumbai-based financial giant's shares have surged 11 per cent over the past six trading sessions, driving this feat.

As HDFC Bank is the top weighted stocks in key indices such as Sensex, Nifty and the Bank Nifty, it has driven bulk of the latest market gains. On Monday, ICICI Bank also hit a milestone, with its market value surpassing 10 trillion for the first time. India now has five companies valued at 10 trillion or more. 

They are Reliance Industries (17.5 trillion), Tata Consultancy Services (12 trillion), Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. These five firms collectively represent 15 per cent of India's total market capitalisation, which stands at approximately 427.4 trillion ($5 trillion).

Shares of Reliance Industries and TCS are down approximately 20 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, from their peaks. While the 10 most valued domestic firms are valued at over 5 trillion each.

Samie Modak/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amit Shah arrives at the killing field in Pahalgam
'Terrorists targeted men, asked their religion'
The daughter of a businessman from Pune, who was killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has alleged that the terrorists specifically targeted male tourists after asking them to identify their religion. Asavari...

Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam attack
Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer, was shot dead by terrorists while on holiday with his wife in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place just days after his wedding and the Navy confirmed his death in a...

Pahalgam attack: Kashmir Valley shuts down after 35 yrs
The Kashmir valley observed a shutdown on Wednesday in protest against a terror attack that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam. This was the first time in 35 years that the valley observed a shutdown for a terror...

Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

