Govt asks airlines to ensure no surge in Srinagar airfares

09:41

Civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route and airlines will also be operating additional flights to the city.





Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday.





Airlines have also waived ticket rescheduling and cancellation charges. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing on the Srinagar route.





Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time, an official release said on Wednesday. -- PTI