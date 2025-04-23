HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Encounter in J-K's Kulgam day after Pahalgam attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
19:42
image
A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.
   
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there. An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, they said.
 
No casualties have been reported in the exchange of fire so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited. 
 
Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. 

The security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi chairs CCS meeting over Pahalgam terror attack
LIVE! Modi chairs CCS meeting over Pahalgam terror attack

'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'
'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

Pahalgam happened because Muslims are mistreated: Vadra
Pahalgam happened because Muslims are mistreated: Vadra

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has triggered a row with his comments suggesting that non-Muslims were attacked in Pahalgam because terrorists feel Muslims are being "mistreated" in the country. The BJP has accused...

List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack
List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack

All 26 victims were men.

Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan

It is time we buried the mantra of 'peaceful and stable Pakistan is in our interest'.It is not, simply because Pakistan's existence -- that is synonymous with its army -- means peace has no chance, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale (Retd).It...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD