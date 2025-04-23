HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Do not let terrorists divide India on religion'

Wed, 23 April 2025
A protest against the Pahalgam terror attack
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's important message when it is particularly easy to stir the communal cauldron. He posts on X: "While connectivity is still a challenge where we are, the sketchy details we are able to receive on social media speak of outrageous atrocities, targeting specifically male tourists who were not Muslim. I call on all my fellow citizens, irrespective of faith, to stand up against this foul attempt by Islamist terrorists to divide us in the name of religious identity. The murderers' evil designs must not be allowed to succeed. Jai Hind!"

LIVE! 'Terrorists targeted non-Muslims, were dressed like cops'
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi
Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support
Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support

US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'
'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'

A Pune businessman was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, his daughter recounted the horrific incident. The family was cowering in fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale,...

