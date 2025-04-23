'Do not let terrorists divide India on religion'

09:52

A protest against the Pahalgam terror attack

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's important message when it is particularly easy to stir the communal cauldron. He posts on X: "While connectivity is still a challenge where we are, the sketchy details we are able to receive on social media speak of outrageous atrocities, targeting specifically male tourists who were not Muslim. I call on all my fellow citizens, irrespective of faith, to stand up against this foul attempt by Islamist terrorists to divide us in the name of religious identity. The murderers' evil designs must not be allowed to succeed. Jai Hind!"