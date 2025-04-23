HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Did he try to stop attack? Omar attends pony man's funeral

Wed, 23 April 2025
16:52
Syed Adil Hussain was the sole breadwinner of the family
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday participated in the funeral prayers of a pony ride operator who was killed in Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam. 

The CM also interacted with the family members of the deceased, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, at Hapatnar in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and assured them of all support. 

"Perhaps he tried to stop them and tried to take away gun of a terrorist, that is why he was then targeted," Abdullah told reporters. "We will have to take care of the family and help them. I have come here to assure them that the government stands with them at this juncture and we will do whatever we can for them," the chief minister said. 

Syed Adil was the only local person killed in the attack in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist resort on Tuesday in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were massacred. PTI

