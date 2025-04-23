DGCA asks airlines to increase Srinagar flights

11:55

IndiGo and Air India are operating additional flights to Srinagar





Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has requested the carriers to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees for Srinagar flight tickets. Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.





In an advisory, DGCA said that in the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes.





"In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists," it said.





According to the advisory, airlines have also been asked to provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time. Air India and IndiGo are operating additional flights from Srinagar on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route. PTI

