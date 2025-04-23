Despite govt request, flight tickets from Srinagar remain exorbitantly high

13:41

Tourists load their bags for Srinagar airport. Pic: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters





Air fares to major Indian cities have skyrocketed since the news of the terrorist attack broke out on Tuesday evening.





Searches on the websites of airline operators either show elevated ticket prices or indicate that tickets are sold out. Anyone trying to book a ticket for today would encounter messages such as "all flights are too close to departure," "sold out," or "unfortunately, there are no flights available."





For Thursday, April 24, an economy class ticket from Srinagar to Delhi will cost the traveller around Rs 11,000-13,000 via an Indigo flight. On Spicejet, it is Rs 11,000-12,000. On Air India, the cost would be approximately Rs 21,000-23,000. These ticket prices are as per their respective websites at the time of writing this report. Air fares from Srinagar to Mumbai also remain elevated. -- ANI

Tourists who are stranded in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack are having to shell out a hefty amount of money to fly back to their home towns, as flight tickets have exorbitantly risen, apparently because of heavy demand.