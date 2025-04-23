HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Despite govt request, flight tickets from Srinagar remain exorbitantly high

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
13:41
Tourists load their bags for Srinagar airport. Pic: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters
Tourists load their bags for Srinagar airport. Pic: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters
Tourists who are stranded in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack are having to shell out a hefty amount of money to fly back to their home towns, as flight tickets have exorbitantly risen, apparently because of heavy demand. 

Air fares to major Indian cities have skyrocketed since the news of the terrorist attack broke out on Tuesday evening.

Searches on the websites of airline operators either show elevated ticket prices or indicate that tickets are sold out. Anyone trying to book a ticket for today would encounter messages such as "all flights are too close to departure," "sold out," or "unfortunately, there are no flights available."

For Thursday, April 24, an economy class ticket from Srinagar to Delhi will cost the traveller around Rs 11,000-13,000 via an Indigo flight. On Spicejet, it is Rs 11,000-12,000. On Air India, the cost would be approximately Rs 21,000-23,000. These ticket prices are as per their respective websites at the time of writing this report. Air fares from Srinagar to Mumbai also remain elevated. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Concerned' Pakistan condoles death of tourists
LIVE! 'Concerned' Pakistan condoles death of tourists

This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu...

'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'

'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife
Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, just two months after his wedding. Dwivedi was on a vacation with his wife and family when the incident occurred. The...

Terrorists targeted civilians, not IB officials: Sources
Terrorists targeted civilians, not IB officials: Sources

Some pro-Kashmir resistance handles on social media have claimed that the citizens who were injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attacks were not 'ordinary', but connected with internal security and counter-intelligence agencies like the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD