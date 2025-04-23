HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Concerned' Pakistan condoles death of tourists

Wed, 23 April 2025
13:53
26 dreams destroyed: Amit Shah pays tribute in Srinagar
26 dreams destroyed: Amit Shah pays tribute in Srinagar
Pakistan on Wednesday said it condoles the death of tourists in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. 

"We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Foreign Office spokesperson said responding to media queries about the attack. 

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. -- PTI

This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu...

'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'

'If they aim to remain aligned with the public sentiment, as any democratic government should, then they must respond. Why else would the prime minister have cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia? And why would he have instructed the home...

Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife
Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, just two months after his wedding. Dwivedi was on a vacation with his wife and family when the incident occurred. The...

Terrorists targeted civilians, not IB officials: Sources
Terrorists targeted civilians, not IB officials: Sources

Some pro-Kashmir resistance handles on social media have claimed that the citizens who were injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attacks were not 'ordinary', but connected with internal security and counter-intelligence agencies like the...

