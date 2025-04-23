HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Complete shutdown in Kashmir valley, first in 35 years

Wed, 23 April 2025
Markets in Kupwara were shut as was everything else in Kashmir
Kashmir valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam tourist resort, officials said. 

 Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots. Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar, the officials said. They said only shops dealing in essential commodities were open across the city. Public transport was also sparse, but private vehicles were plying normally, they added. Private schools were also shut across the valley, but government schools were open, the officials said. The effect of the shutdown was also witnessed in the other district headquarters of the valley, they said. Peaceful protests were also held at several places in the valley, with the protestors denouncing the attack.

They called for stopping the killing of innocent people. Several political parties, socio-religious organisation, trade bodies, and civil society groups called for a shutdown in Kashmir to protest against the attack in Baisaran meadows of the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. 

The ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples' Conference, and Apni Party were among the political outfits that supported the shutdown to protest the attack. Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of several religious bodies -- which is headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -- appealed to the people of J-K to protest the heinous crime by marking a shutdown on Wednesday. 

"The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown," Mirwaiz said. -- PTI

