'Civilians were targeted in Pahalgam, not IB officials'

12:50

Kashmir Valley is entirely shut down today. Pic: Umar Ganie





"Flyers attributed to 'Kashmir Resistance' were posted on social media, making claims that those killed in the attack included intelligence officials and officials from RAW and other agencies.





Sources confirmed to ANI, that only one IB official, who was on leave with family, was murdered and asserted that only civilians were targeted.





"The unverified rumour spread by some X handles and TV channels that several IB officers were injured is erroneous. Pakistan-sponsored terror group is trying to justify the killings as targeting non-civilians. Only one IB official on leave was murdered in front of his family, not several. Civilians were the target," sources said.





The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport. Several state government representatives have arrived in Srinagar to facilitate the return home of victims and tourists from their respective states.

Some pro-Kashmir resistance handles on social media have claimed that the citizens who were injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attacks were not "ordinary", but connected with internal security and counter-intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB). However, sources have refuted the claims made by such handles and called them "erroneous.