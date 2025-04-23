HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Campbell Wilson quits as A-I Express chairman

Wed, 23 April 2025
11:57
image
Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Agarwal was on Tuesday appointed chairman of Air India Express, replacing Campbell Wilson (pictured). Wilson will continue as the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India. 

He is vacating his position on the board of Air India Express for Basil Kwauk, chief operations officer of Air India. Air India Express is a wholly-owned subsidiary and low-cost airline of Air India.Before joining Air India, Aggarwal was the senior vice-president at Tata Sons, where he played a key role in transforming several Tata Group companies.

He has also worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered Bank, and BP PLC.In contrast, Wilson is a seasoned airline executive with over two decades at Singapore Airlines, where he held various leadership roles, including the founding CEO of Scoot, the group's low-cost carrier. 

In an internal message to employees, Wilson said that over the past 18 months, Air India group has completed several structural changes critical to transforming itself, including merging our four airlines into two, consolidating its non-flying teams in Gurugram, and refreshing the leadership teams of both Air India and Air India Express.

"With this structural work largely complete, the task at hand now is to fully leverage and optimise the group fleet, network, sales, distribution and loyalty assets. I've therefore decided that the time is right for me to step down as chairman of the Air India Express Board, and for Nipun Aggarwal, who is already on the board of AIX, to assume the role (while also continuing his Air India Chief Commercial Officer duties), thus enabling greater coordination of the Group's network and commercial efforts," Wilson said.

"I will remain interested in Air India Express's progress and success, fully support Nipun and Basil in their additional roles, and remain responsible for the overall performance of the Air India Group,' he added.

Deepak Patel/Business Standard

