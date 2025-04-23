Bodies of Pahalgam attack victims taken to Srinagar

09:30

The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam were brought to the Srinagar airport on Wednesday morning.





Several state government representatives have arrived in Srinagar to facilitate the return home of victims and tourists from their respective states.





Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad arrived in Srinagar to coordinate on behalf of the Siddaramaiah government.





Ministers and officials from other states were also present on the field.





As tourist movement also increases outside the Srinagar airport, Air India has added two more flights to Delhi and Mumbai, scheduled to operate today, to ensure the safe return of tourists from the valley.





Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about arranging more flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai today.





The minister is also monitoring fares to prevent spikes in this situation, and is continually assessing the situation around the clock to meet additional requirements.





Ministry of Civil Aviation has arranged four new flights, two each to Delhi and Mumbai.





Based on demand, they are in touch with airlines to increase their efforts.





The police administration has erected concertina wires in order to enhance security amid the heightened tensions over the deadly attacks against tourists.





Choppers have been deployed in the airspace to conduct surveys and aid in the search operations in Pahalgam. -- ANI