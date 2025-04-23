HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bodies of Pahalgam attack victims taken to Srinagar

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
09:30
image
The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam were brought to the Srinagar airport on Wednesday morning.

Several state government representatives have arrived in Srinagar to facilitate the return home of victims and tourists from their respective states.

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad arrived in Srinagar to coordinate on behalf of the Siddaramaiah government.

Ministers and officials from other states were also present on the field.

As tourist movement also increases outside the Srinagar airport, Air India has added two more flights to Delhi and Mumbai, scheduled to operate today, to ensure the safe return of tourists from the valley.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about arranging more flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai today.

The minister is also monitoring fares to prevent spikes in this situation, and is continually assessing the situation around the clock to meet additional requirements.

Ministry of Civil Aviation has arranged four new flights, two each to Delhi and Mumbai.

Based on demand, they are in touch with airlines to increase their efforts.

The police administration has erected concertina wires in order to enhance security amid the heightened tensions over the deadly attacks against tourists. 

Choppers have been deployed in the airspace to conduct surveys and aid in the search operations in Pahalgam.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Terrorists targeted non-Muslims, were dressed like cops'
LIVE! 'Terrorists targeted non-Muslims, were dressed like cops'

Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi
Modi meets NSA, EAM at airport after return from Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam,...

Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support
Pahalgam attack: Trump dials Modi, offers full support

US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack"....

'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'
'They cursed Modi, asked my father to recite Islamic verse'

A Pune businessman was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, his daughter recounted the horrific incident. The family was cowering in fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD