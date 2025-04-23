Amit Shah arrives by chopper to Pahalgam

12:29

Shah paid tribute to the victims in Srinagar





The Union Home Minister arrived at the terror site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.





The security in the region had been heightened as army personnel arrived at the meadow in Pahalgam.





Earlier today, in the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the victims of the attack by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Shah also met with the families of the victim members.





The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

As the nation comes to terms with the devastating loss during the terror attack at Pahalgam on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived at the Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, sending shockwaves across the nation.