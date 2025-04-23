HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah arrives by chopper to Pahalgam

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
12:29
Shah paid tribute to the victims in Srinagar
Shah paid tribute to the victims in Srinagar
As the nation comes to terms with the devastating loss during the terror attack at Pahalgam on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived at the Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, sending shockwaves across the nation.

The Union Home Minister arrived at the terror site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.

The security in the region had been heightened as army personnel arrived at the meadow in Pahalgam.

Earlier today, in the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the victims of the attack by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Shah also met with the families of the victim members. 

The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam survivors say terrorists had 1 message...
LIVE! Pahalgam survivors say terrorists had 1 message...

'Terrorists targeted men, asked their religion'
'Terrorists targeted men, asked their religion'

The daughter of a businessman from Pune, who was killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has alleged that the terrorists specifically targeted male tourists after asking them to identify their religion. Asavari...

Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam attack
Navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam attack

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer, was shot dead by terrorists while on holiday with his wife in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place just days after his wedding and the Navy confirmed his death in a...

Pahalgam attack: Kashmir Valley shuts down after 35 yrs
Pahalgam attack: Kashmir Valley shuts down after 35 yrs

The Kashmir valley observed a shutdown on Wednesday in protest against a terror attack that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam. This was the first time in 35 years that the valley observed a shutdown for a terror...

Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD