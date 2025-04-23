HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India, IndiGo to operate additional flights from Srinagar

Wed, 23 April 2025
Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

'In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23,' Air India said in a post on X.

An IndiGo official said it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 11.30 am and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 12 noon.

'All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule,' it said.

Air India operates five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily.

'The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors,' the airline said.

In a statement, IndiGo said that to support those traveling to/from Srinagar, it is offering waivers for cancellation or rescheduling, besides adding two flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Srinagar over and above the regular schedule.

IndiGo operates 20 flights from Srinagar daily.

Air India Express said that in view of the prevailing situation in Pahalgam, it is extending full support to its passengers flying to and from Srinagar.

'Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference,' the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment.

Air India Express connects Srinagar directly to five destinations -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata -- with around 80 weekly flights.  -- PTI

