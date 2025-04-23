HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Afghan Taliban govt condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
20:44
Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, saying such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability.
 
In a statement, the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Balkhi said "such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability."

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to sketches released by the security agencies, three men - identified as Pakistanis -  are believed to be involved in the attack. -- PTI

