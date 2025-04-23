HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 friends from Pune planned Kashmir trip, left behind grieving families

Wed, 23 April 2025
21:29
Kaustubh Ganbote, one of the 26 persons who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, was visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, his close friends said.
  
In fact, he rarely travelled outside the city, and was much excited about the Kashmir trip.

He and his friend Santosh Jagdale, both Pune residents in their late 50s, were among the six tourists from Maharashtra killed in the attack.

Ganbote, who had worked hard all his life to expand his business of 'farsan' snacks, went on a rare trip away from work and it ended in a tragedy, they said.

Ganbote, his wife Sangita; Jagdale, his wife Pragati and their daughter Asavari were holidaying in Kashmir when the terror attack upended the lives of both the families.

"All his life, he was busy expanding his business. This was the first time he and his wife had decided to travel outside the city. They planned the trip with his close friend Santosh and his family. Only eight days ago he had told me about the Kashmir plan. He was really excited," said Sunil More, Ganbote's childhood friend and neighbour from Rasta Peth.

All his life Ganbote lived in a narrow lane in Rasta Peth, and had recently built a house on the Kondhwa-Saswad road where his farsan factory is also located, said More.

Known for his jovial and helpful nature, Ganbote was a familiar and loved figure in his old neighbourhood. He had recently become a grandfather and was very happy, his friend said.

"He had a serious accident twenty years ago when the tempo he was travelling in crashed, leaving him with severe burn injuries. He used to call it his second birth," recalled More.

Ganbote and Jagdale were close friends, and Jagdale often helped with the marketing of Ganbote's products.

Jagdale, who ran an interior designing business, also played the harmonium, said his brother Avinash.

He loved travelling and exploring new places, Avinash said. -- PTI

