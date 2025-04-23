2 booked in MP's Damoh for objectionable posts on Pahalgam attack

19:44

Police have booked two persons on charges of hurting religious sentiments in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city after they allegedly uploaded objectionable posts on social media about the terror attack in Pahalgam town of south Kashmir, an official said.

Damoh City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Tiwari told PTI that after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist site, on Tuesday afternoon, police had been keeping an eye on social media.





During the monitoring, the Kotwali police station in-charge in the city found two social media posts which had the potential to disturb communal harmony and hurt religious sentiments, he said.





Police registered a case against two persons, who belong to a particular community, for uploading the offensive posts under the provision of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) related to hurting religious sentiments, Tiwari said.





Further investigation was underway, he said.





Efforts were on to trace the duo and take them into custody for interrogation, the police official said.





Terrorists opened fire at a meadow in Pahalgam town of Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people -- mostly tourists from other states -- in what is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. -- PTI