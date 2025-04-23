HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 booked in MP's Damoh for objectionable posts on Pahalgam attack

Wed, 23 April 2025
Share:
19:44
image
Police have booked two persons on charges of hurting religious sentiments in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city after they allegedly uploaded objectionable posts on social media about the terror attack in Pahalgam town of south Kashmir, an official said.
  
Damoh City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Tiwari told PTI that after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist site, on Tuesday afternoon, police had been keeping an eye on social media.

During the monitoring, the Kotwali police station in-charge in the city found two social media posts which had the potential to disturb communal harmony and hurt religious sentiments, he said.

Police registered a case against two persons, who belong to a particular community, for uploading the  offensive posts under the provision of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) related to hurting religious sentiments, Tiwari said.

Further investigation was underway, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the duo and take them into custody for interrogation, the police official said.

Terrorists opened fire at a meadow in Pahalgam town of Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people -- mostly tourists from other states -- in what is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi chairs CCS meeting over Pahalgam terror attack
LIVE! Modi chairs CCS meeting over Pahalgam terror attack

'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'
'My daughter saw her husband being shot dead'

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

Pahalgam happened because Muslims are mistreated: Vadra
Pahalgam happened because Muslims are mistreated: Vadra

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has triggered a row with his comments suggesting that non-Muslims were attacked in Pahalgam because terrorists feel Muslims are being "mistreated" in the country. The BJP has accused...

List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack
List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack

All 26 victims were men.

Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan

It is time we buried the mantra of 'peaceful and stable Pakistan is in our interest'.It is not, simply because Pakistan's existence -- that is synonymous with its army -- means peace has no chance, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale (Retd).It...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD