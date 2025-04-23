HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
15-year-old strangled to death by hostel mates

Wed, 23 April 2025
12:34
Representational image
Representational image
A horrific incident in Odisha: A 15-year-old student of a private residential school was allegedly strangled to death by three of his classmates in Odisha's Keonjhar town, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jaladhar Mahanat of Tangarpada village in Baria police station area in the district. The incident took place in the hostel of the private institution on Monday night and the victim's family lodged an FIR with Keonjhar town police station on Tuesday. Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Keonjhar Sadar, Sudarshan Gangoi said many students from Keonjhar and outside, including the victim, were doing their summer course in the institution.

"On Tuesday, the minor boy's uncle Yudhishthira Mahanat lodged a complaint with the police alleging that there was foul play involved in his nephew's death. We conducted an investigation and found the involvement of three of his hostel mates in the crime," he said. 

The trio committed the crime following an altercation with the victim. All three accused are juveniles and they were booked in the murder case, the SDPO added. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination, he added. PTI

