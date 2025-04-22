Vance, Usha, kids visit Jaipur's Amber Fort

09:50





The US Vice President, who is on a four-day official visit to India starting Monday, is in Jaipur with his family for the second leg of his visit. Vance will visit Agra on April 23. The visit concludes with their departure from India on April 24 at 6:40 am. The visit comes closely on the heels of a positive and successful meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Washington earlier this year.

Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, arrive at Jaipur's Amber Fort. They will also visit the Hawa Mahal.