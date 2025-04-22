HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two from Pune injured in Pahalgam terror attack

Tue, 22 April 2025
At least two persons from Pune have suffered gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack near Pahalgam town in Kashmir, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol said. 

He said the injured members are part of two families visiting Kashmir, the local MP added. 

"Three female members of the two families are safe while the injured members are undergoing treatment," he said. 

Terrorists struck in the picturesque Baisaran in Pahalgam which is the favourite hotspot of tourists from across the country, gunning down 26 people and injuring several others, officials said. 

Earlier, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule requested J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide immediate medical aid and support. 

"Requesting @OmarAbdullah for providing immediate medical aid and support to the people hailing from Pune who have suffered injuries in the Pahalgham firing incident today," Sule posted on X. 

She stated two persons out of a group of five from Pune sustained gunshot injuries. 

"Asavari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound), & Sangeeta Gabote from Pune. The family has requested clarity on their condition, please. Thank you for your efficient & quick administration!" Sule added. -- PTI

