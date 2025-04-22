HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trainee pilot killed plane crash

Tue, 22 April 2025
Representational image
A trainee pilot was killed when a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in a residential area in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday afternoon and caught fire, a police official said. 

The plane fell on a tree before crashing into an open plot. The aircraft crash-landed into a residential area in the Giriya Road area of Amreli town at around 12:30 pm due to unknown reasons, killing the trainee pilot on the spot, said Amreli Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kharat. The pilot was flying solo. 

The aircraft had taken off from the Amreli airport, he added. After it crashed near Shastri Nagar area, the plane caught fire and engulfed in flames, said Kharat. 

"After taking off from the Amreli airport with a male trainee pilot, the trainer aircraft of an aviation academy, which operates from the airport, crashed into a residential area. The trainee pilot, who was flying solo, died in the crash while the aircraft was gutted in flames. No one else was injured in the accident," said Kharat.

