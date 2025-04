10:26

Pope Francis wearing his papal ring. This was the picture on his X page

So, each pope gets this ring at the Mass marking the beginning of his pontificate. It bears this name because Jesus told St. Peter, the first pope, that he would be a fisher of men. Until the 1990s, it was destroyed upon a pope's death. Now, it's annulled, or marked in such a way that it can't be used as a seal.

Another interesting tidbit on the papacy. Why is the pope's ring called the fisherman's ring?