HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam shocking, painful: President Murmu

Tue, 22 April 2025
Share:
19:56
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as shocking and painful, and said that their dastardly inhuman act of targeting innocent citizens was unpardonable. 

She also offered heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. 

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out. 

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high ranking official without getting into details. 

"The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. 

"Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Tourists among 26 killed in terror attack in Pahalgam
Tourists among 26 killed in terror attack in Pahalgam

At least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

IPL 2025 Updates: Mukesh's double strike rocks LSG
IPL 2025 Updates: Mukesh's double strike rocks LSG

LIVE! IMF lowers India's growth projection for FY26
LIVE! IMF lowers India's growth projection for FY26

Pahalgam: Modi asks Shah to visit J-K, take suitable steps
Pahalgam: Modi asks Shah to visit J-K, take suitable steps

A terror attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district has left several injured. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Chief...

SC to hear Pegasus spyware probe pleas on April 29
SC to hear Pegasus spyware probe pleas on April 29

The Supreme Court of India will hear a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged unauthorised use of Pegasus spyware for the surveillance of journalists and others next week. The court had previously ordered a technical panel to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD