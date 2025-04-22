Shah rushes to J-K; vows to hunt down perpetrators

18:44

Union Home Minister Amit Shah





Shah said he has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, about the incident and held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing after the terror attack.





"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences."





"Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," Shah posted on 'X'.





The incident occurred at around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran Valley and started firing at the tourists. -- PTI

