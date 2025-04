15:46





Gunshots were heard in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir following which security forces rushed there, police said on Tuesday.





Initial reports suggested a possible terror attack at a site frequented by tourists, they said, adding further details are awaited. The area is approachable only on foot or horses, according to officials. PTI

Several tourists injured in terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police.