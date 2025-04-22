HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty rise for 6th day on foreign fund inflows

Tue, 22 April 2025
16:54
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, extending the gaining streak to the sixth day on continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in banking shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 79,595.59. During the day, it jumped 415.8 points or 0.52 per cent to 79,824.30. The NSE Nifty went up by 41.70 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,167.25. 

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major gainers. IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. -- PTI

